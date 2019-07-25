Media player
Choir shows solidarity with jailed Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
A musician has written a song about the plight of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been held in Iran on spying charges since 2016.
Wendy Martineau wrote the music and lyrics and the song was recorded in Nailsea, and later shared on Free Nazanin social media websites.
Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport in April 2016 and has always said the visit was to introduce her daughter to her relatives.
25 Jul 2019
