Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Embracing 'hair-mares' after alopecia left woman bald
A mother-of-three says she "wasn't ready to accept being bald" when she lost all her hair to alopecia within a space of two weeks.
Jo Tucker, from Paulton, Somerset, discovered a small bald patch in her hair in 2017 which "escalated really quickly" to "huge handfuls of hair" falling out.
But since setting up an Instragram account to document her "hair-mares" she says she is now coming to terms with what has happened.
Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes
-
12 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-somerset-48962896/embracing-hair-mares-after-alopecia-left-woman-baldRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window