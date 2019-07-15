Zombie-maker 'loves grossing people out'

Media player
The man who makes zombies in his garden shed
Ryan Cole learned his craft working for big names including Disney, Aardman and on the Michael Jordan film Space Jam.
But his passion is horror films and especially zombies.
He loves being scared and scaring others.
In a shed at the bottom of his garden in the heart of Somerset he creates the undead.
Meet the zombie-maker.
15 Jul 2019
