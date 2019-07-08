Special schools open pop-up shop

Media player
Somerset special schools open their own pop-up shop
Children from special schools across Somerset are running a pop-up shop in Frome selling things they've made.
They have been putting together sweet bags, making scarves and have been busy painting.
One of the aims of the shop is to prepare young people for work, and it also gives them an opportunity to get involved in pricing and marketing.
Video journalist: Will Richards
08 Jul 2019
