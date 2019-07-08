Special schools open pop-up shop
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Somerset special schools open their own pop-up shop

Children from special schools across Somerset are running a pop-up shop in Frome selling things they've made.

They have been putting together sweet bags, making scarves and have been busy painting.

One of the aims of the shop is to prepare young people for work, and it also gives them an opportunity to get involved in pricing and marketing.

Video journalist: Will Richards

  • 08 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Schoolboys set up business selling bamboo straws