Glastonbury recreated in nursery playground
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Glastonbury Festival recreated in Bristol playground

Staff from a Bristol nursery have created a Glastonbury experience for their children.

It was complete with stages, wristbands and even portable loos.

Video journalist: Lillie-Mae Stubbs

  • 28 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Number-crunching the Glastonbury Festival