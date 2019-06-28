Media player
Glastonbury Festival recreated in Bristol playground
Staff from a Bristol nursery have created a Glastonbury experience for their children.
It was complete with stages, wristbands and even portable loos.
Video journalist: Lillie-Mae Stubbs
28 Jun 2019
