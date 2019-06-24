Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Glastonbury Festival: World-famous music event in numbers
Glastonbury has grown to become the largest music and cultural festival in the world, from much humbler beginnings
We take a look at the statistics behind the Eavis family's backyard festival at Worthy Farm in Glastonbury.
-
24 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-somerset-48722413/glastonbury-festival-world-famous-music-event-in-numbersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window