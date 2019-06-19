Media player
A woman who fed a bit of a sausage roll to a pigeon in the street has been fined £150.
Sally-Ann Fricker said she was out shopping in Bath with her daughter and her two young boys when a pigeon landed in front of them.
She broke off a corner of the snack and threw it to the bird which immediately flew off with the morsel.
Bath and North East Somerset Council said anyone caught littering faced a £150 fixed penalty fine.
Mrs Fricker and her family have hit out at the fine, which is being reviewed by the authority.
19 Jun 2019
