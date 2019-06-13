Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jennifer Saunders 'nervous' ahead of Bath appearance
Absolutely Fabulous star Jennifer Saunders says she has a "lot of nerves" ahead of her appearance at the Theatre Royal in Bath.
The comedian is starring in Noel Coward‘s comedy Blithe Spirit in the city in June.
She said live theatre is "much more disciplined" than TV and film, and she is worried she might not remember all her lines.
13 Jun 2019
