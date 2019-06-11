Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Unusual white squirrel spotted in Bath garden
This rare white squirrel was spotted pinching nuts from a bird feeder.
Fran McGarry, who runs Camerton Cattery, near Bath said although she has only lived in Peasedown St John for seven months, it is the second time the unusual visitor has been spotted.
She described it as "about 25% bigger than an ordinary squirrel".
-
11 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-somerset-48586576/unusual-white-squirrel-spotted-in-bath-gardenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window