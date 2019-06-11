White squirrel spotted in garden
Unusual white squirrel spotted in Bath garden

This rare white squirrel was spotted pinching nuts from a bird feeder.

Fran McGarry, who runs Camerton Cattery, near Bath said although she has only lived in Peasedown St John for seven months, it is the second time the unusual visitor has been spotted.

She described it as "about 25% bigger than an ordinary squirrel".

