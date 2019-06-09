Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pagers in hospitals are reuniting parents and their children faster
Pagers are being given to parents in hospital so they know when their child is in a recovery room.
The RUH in Bath says it used to take around 20 minutes to find parents and reunite them with their child after a procedure. It now takes three minutes.
The scheme, which cost £2,000, was brought in on a trial basis - but has been so successful, it's now being used indefinitely.
Video journalist: Alex Howick
-
09 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-somerset-48574890/pagers-in-hospitals-are-reuniting-parents-and-their-children-fasterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window