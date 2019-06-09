Parent Pagers
Video

Pagers in hospitals are reuniting parents and their children faster

Pagers are being given to parents in hospital so they know when their child is in a recovery room.

The RUH in Bath says it used to take around 20 minutes to find parents and reunite them with their child after a procedure. It now takes three minutes.

The scheme, which cost £2,000, was brought in on a trial basis - but has been so successful, it's now being used indefinitely.

Video journalist: Alex Howick

  • 09 Jun 2019