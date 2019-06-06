Sons retrace father's D-Day landing steps

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sons retrace Somerset father's D-Day landing steps
One of the first to land on Utah beach in Normandy was 22 year old Sub Lt Wilf Townsend from Somerset.
He was responsible for guiding in 135 landing craft packed with American soldiers.
He returned to Normandy once, just before he died, and this week his sons Jeff, Colin and Kevin went there to commemorate their father.
Archive footage from British Pathé.
06 Jun 2019
