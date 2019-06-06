Media player
Restoring classic cars in Bridgwater 'stops isolation'
People with mental health problems are working together at a garage in Somerset to do up classic cars.
Rusty Road 2 Recovery was set up by Vince Davis in Bridgwater to save cars from scrap and give people a focus.
Participants learn skills like welding and electrics and the restored cars are then sold off at auction.
Video Journalist: Will Richards
06 Jun 2019
