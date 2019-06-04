Street vets help homeless pets
Volunteer Bath vets treat homeless pets on the street

Vets in Bath are giving up their free time to look after the pets of homeless people in the city.

The team from The Together Project give up two hours once a fortnight and look after 45 dogs with homeless owners.

