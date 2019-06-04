Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Volunteer Bath vets treat homeless pets on the street
Vets in Bath are giving up their free time to look after the pets of homeless people in the city.
The team from The Together Project give up two hours once a fortnight and look after 45 dogs with homeless owners.
-
04 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-somerset-48514825/volunteer-bath-vets-treat-homeless-pets-on-the-streetRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window