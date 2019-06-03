"My disability hasn't stopped me"

Media player
Somerset man won't let disability stop rescue training
Toby French, who was born without lower limbs, is training with his local search and rescue team.
He has already been on call-outs with BARB (Burnham Area Rescue Boat) in Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset.
The charity has two hovercrafts and an in-shore rescue boat.
Video journalist: Will Richards
03 Jun 2019
