Girls swept out to sea on inflatable swan
RNLI rescues girls swept to sea on swan at Minehead

Footage has emerged of the rescue of two five-year-old girls who were swept out to sea on an inflatable swan.

A strong gust of wind pulled them almost half a mile out to sea at Minehead in Somerset before the RNLI rescued them.

  • 03 Jun 2019
