Henry vacuum fan from USA visits Somerset factory
Five-year-old Erik came all the way from Illinois in America to visit the Henry vacuum cleaner factory in Chard, Somerset.
Erik, who was diagnosed with cancer last year, is a huge fan of Henry vacuums and his wish has always been to visit the Numatic International Factory to watch them being made.
03 Jun 2019
