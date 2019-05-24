Media player
Tracy Bibby jailed for four years for Clevedon pensioner death
A disqualified driver who crashed her van into a house, killing a 90-year-old woman, has been jailed for four years.
Joan Woodier died when her vehicle smashed into the wall of her house in Yeolands Drive, Clevedon in April 2017.
Tracy Bibby, 35, of Rushmoor, Clevedon, told police she was not driving the van.
24 May 2019
