Clevedon man 'grabbed and sworn at' by binmen
A man said he was "grabbed and sworn at" by recycling collectors after he asked why they had not taken his cans.
Lorin Robinson, 22, from Clevedon, said he "just wanted to question them" after his mother said they had not collected all the rubbish just after 08:00 BST.
He said when he got his phone out to film the lorry's registration plate, one of the men followed him and grabbed him.
North Somerset Council said "crew members involved had been suspended". Police are also investigating the suspected assault.
23 May 2019
