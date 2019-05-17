Converted camper and caravan raise money for RNLI
A man rescued by the RNLI has converted a camper and caravan to look like lifeboats to raise money for the charity.

Jared Colclough from Creech St Michael, near Taunton, was rescued when his boat sank off the coast of Exmouth in 2015.

