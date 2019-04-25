Dried-up river revived
Dried-up river revived to help rare wildlife

A river in North Somerset which dried up 70 years ago has been returned to use as part of a project to bring back rare species of wildlife.

Much of the natural habitat was lost when the unnamed tributary to the River Chew was cut off during the construction of Chew Valley Lake in the 1950s.

