Therapy horse helps patients
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Therapy horse visits patients in hospital

A miniature horse visited patients at Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton.

The animal, called Star, was welcomed by older patients on one of the wards.

Somerset-based Lofty Therapy Horses provides animal visits to hospitals, hospices, nursing homes and schools locally.

  • 20 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Miniature horse visits hospitals