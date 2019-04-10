Badgers and Queen
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Eavis says badgers scupper Queen's hopes

The founder of Glastonbury Festival, Michael Eavis, has been explaining why Queen is not coming to headline the festival anytime soon.

He says the band's agent even sent a hand-written postcard in the hope of getting the sought-after slot.

  • 10 Apr 2019