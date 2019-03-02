'I don't trust my son's carers'

Video

The mother of a vulnerable adult says she does not trust her son's care provider after she found he was left unsupervised at a residential care home.

Steven Bodycombe got into a bath he filled himself and also "escaped" and was found wandering around outside.

His mother Pat Durbin said any trust she had in Discovery, which runs the service, had "completely gone".

The provider took over the Somerset contract for adult disability care two years ago and has received a series of complaints from families and staff.

The company said it takes safety "extremely seriously" and any issues were "robustly investigated".

It added that a restructuring of the service was now complete and new staff had been recruited after it had been temporarily more reliant on agency staff.

