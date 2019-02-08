Former bank in Somerset is auctioned off
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bank used to hide Crown Jewels during the Blitz is sold

A former bank, rumoured to have stored the Crown Jewels during World War Two, has sold for £211,000 at auction.

Local legend says the 4,000 sq ft secret vault underneath the garden of the former Natwest in Chard, Somerset, was chosen by the Bank of England to protect national treasures during the Blitz.

  • 08 Feb 2019
Go to next video: What lies beneath our historic city?