Deer being chased by hunt members
Video

Deer 'illegally' chased by hunt members, say protesters

Anti-hunt protesters have released footage purporting to show the illegal pursuit of a female deer on Exmoor.

The League Against Cruel Sports recorded the video in December.

The hunt said it was legally controlling herd numbers, as part of a conservation programme.

  • 06 Feb 2019