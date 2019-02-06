Media player
Deer 'illegally' chased by hunt members, say protesters
Anti-hunt protesters have released footage purporting to show the illegal pursuit of a female deer on Exmoor.
The League Against Cruel Sports recorded the video in December.
The hunt said it was legally controlling herd numbers, as part of a conservation programme.
06 Feb 2019
