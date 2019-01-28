Wind creates eerie sweeping sand effect

Media player
Wind creates eerie sweeping sand at Burnham-on-Sea
Eerie scenes of sand swirling across a beach in Somerset have been captured on video.
High winds of up to 40mph at Burnham-on-Sea's seafront caused sand to blow along the beach, creating this "impressive" effect on Sunday.
A Met Office spokesperson said: "It does look impressive and that is testament to the strong winds, but many local authorities will be used to seeing this."
28 Jan 2019
