Attlee's foster child meets his grandchildren 80 years on
In 1939, thousands of children were evacuated from Germany to escape persecution by the Nazis.
One of those children was Paul Willer, a 10-year-old child who was taken in by the future Prime Minister, Clement Attlee.
80 years later, Mr Willer was reunited with Attlee's granddaughter, Jo Roundell Greene, of Somerset, for the first time.
Mr Willer, who lives in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, described their meeting as an "overwhelming experience".
22 Nov 2018
