A rope hangs from the gatehouse of The Bishop's Palace in Wells for swans to ring for food.
The tradition goes back to the 1850s when Bishop Eden's daughter Maria taught a pair of swans to ring a bell when they wanted to be fed.
The adults teach their young to ring the bell.
Visitors from around the world come to see the famous swans.
24 Oct 2018
