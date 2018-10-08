Hundreds attend funeral for cancer blogger
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hundreds attend Somerset funeral for cancer blogger

Hundreds of people have attended the funeral of video blogger Dan Thomas, who died from cancer last week.

Mr Thomas had charted every stage of his illness on YouTube up until his death.

There was an open invitation to the service in Weston-super-Mare for people who had been following his story online.

  • 08 Oct 2018