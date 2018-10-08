Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hundreds attend Somerset funeral for cancer blogger
Hundreds of people have attended the funeral of video blogger Dan Thomas, who died from cancer last week.
Mr Thomas had charted every stage of his illness on YouTube up until his death.
There was an open invitation to the service in Weston-super-Mare for people who had been following his story online.
-
08 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-somerset-45792642/hundreds-attend-somerset-funeral-for-cancer-bloggerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window