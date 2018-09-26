Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Weston-super-Mare fire: Cylinders 'involved' in blaze and blast'
A cordon has been put in place around the site of an explosion and fire on an industrial estate in Weston-super-Mare.
Emergency services were called to Oldmixon Crescent just before 14:40 BST following reports of a number of explosions and a large plume of smoke.
Nearby residents have been asked to keep their doors and windows shut.
North Somerset Council put its emergency plan into operation and has opened a rest centre in the area.
Video courtesy Elly Hodder.
-
26 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-somerset-45659349/weston-super-mare-fire-cylinders-involved-in-blaze-and-blastRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window