Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
M5 in Somerset closed following 'serious' crash
Drivers on the M5 in Somerset are being warned of delays after a "serious" crash shut part of the motorway.
It follows the collision just after 08:30 BST involving two lorries and several cars.
The motorway is closed in both directions between junctions 24, at Huntworth, and 25, for Taunton.
Avon and Somerset Police say emergency services are at the scene and drivers are advised to avoid the area. Two air ambulances were also seen at the scene earlier.
-
13 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-somerset-45508765/m5-in-somerset-closed-following-serious-crashRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window