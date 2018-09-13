Video

Drivers on the M5 in Somerset are being warned of delays after a "serious" crash shut part of the motorway.

It follows the collision just after 08:30 BST involving two lorries and several cars.

The motorway is closed in both directions between junctions 24, at Huntworth, and 25, for Taunton.

Avon and Somerset Police say emergency services are at the scene and drivers are advised to avoid the area. Two air ambulances were also seen at the scene earlier.