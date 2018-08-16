Media player
Bath NHS jobs for trio after learning disability placements
Three young adults with learning difficulties have landed jobs with the NHS after successful work placements.
The trio were part of Project Search, hosted by the RUH in Bath, to help young people with autism and other learning disabilities find paid employment.
