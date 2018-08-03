Media player
Beatboxing vicar Gavin Teyte to judge world championships
A vicar who uses beatboxing as a ministry tool has been chosen as a judge for the World Beatboxing Championships in Berlin.
Reverend Gavin Teyte, from Chard, Somerset, first hit the headlines in 2011 when he created a beatboxing version of the Christian Nativity story, which went viral online.
03 Aug 2018
