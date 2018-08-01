Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A metal detectorist discovered the Roman gold signet ring
An amateur metal detectorist has discovered a Roman gold signet ring in a Somerset field.
The 48g ring was uncovered at the same site, in Crewkerne, where a rare Roman lead-lined coffin was found.
It's thought to be 24-carat gold with an onyx engraving of the God of Victory.
The ring is yet to be fully assessed by the British Museum but local finds officers believe it dates from 200-300 AD.
01 Aug 2018
