Nudefest: Inside UK's naturist festival
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nudefest: Inside Europe's largest naturist festival

Europe’s largest naturism festival is in full swing at a campsite in Somerset.

About 400 people have gathered to bare all at Nudefest near Langport.

The week-long programme of activities includes naked bingo, nude clay pigeon shooting and line dancing.

  • 12 Jul 2018
Go to next video: World record set for largest skinny dip