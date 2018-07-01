Crews tackle fire at tyre factory
Video

Crews tackle large fire at tyre factory in Castle Cary

Members of the public are being advised to keep their doors and windows closed after a fire broke out at a tyre factory

Twelve fire crews are dealing with a large commercial fire at Tyre Renewals in Castle Cary, Somerset.

Onlookers reported hearing explosions, thought to be fuel tankers in the lorry park at the site.

