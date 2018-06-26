Teachers' surprise dance moves
Students at a Taunton school were upstaged by their teachers

School pupils were upstaged by their teachers in their leavers film.

The Year 11 students thought they were making a video reminiscing about their time at Bishop Fox's School in Taunton.

But the teachers had other ideas, in a film that was shown at the leavers assembly.

