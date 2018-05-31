Invasive crayfish damage historic landmark
Video

Invasive crayfish have caused millions of pounds of damage to a historic beauty spot in Bath.

As many as 100,000 American signal crayfish have been burrowing into three 250-year-old dams and banks surrounding the lakes at Prior Park.

The National Trust says repairs will cost more than £2m.

