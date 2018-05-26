Video

Two years ago, a project to save rare cider apple varieties was introduced in the West Country.

The National Trust began planting the cider apple saplings at its estates in Somerset, Gloucestershire and in North Somerset.

A new orchard is being set up at Montacute which will eventually have 92 cider apple trees.

And Barrington Court, which already has an established orchard, the aim is to grow 16 new varieties - and so far 12 saplings have been successfully planted.