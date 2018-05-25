Footage of hammer attacker Joseph Isaacs in police car
Video

Joseph Isaacs filmed after arrest for hammer attack

Bodycam footage released by Avon and Somerset Police shows the moments after Joseph Isaacs was arrested for attacking Jim Booth, 96, with a claw hammer.

Isaacs has been found guilty of attempted murder by a jury at Bristol Crown Court.

He had previously admitted aggravated burglary, causing grievous bodily harm and seven counts of fraud and will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court.

