D-Day veteran Jim Booth describes claw hammer attack
D-Day veteran Jim Booth, 96, has described being hit on the head six times with a claw hammer during an attack at his home.
Joseph Isaacs, who went to the house to try to get money because he was hungry, has been found guilty of attempted murder.
Isaacs launched the attack after Mr Booth said he did not want the roof of his house mending.
25 May 2018
