'No dedicated music venue' in Somerset hinders success
We are looking at the state of music venue networks across the West, where many bands get their first breaks.
But is a lack of venues in Somerset hindering the success of local musicians?
We've spoken to local people about music habits and changing opportunities in the county.
01 Dec 2017
