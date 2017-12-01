'No dedicated music venue' in Somerset
Video

'No dedicated music venue' in Somerset hinders success

We are looking at the state of music venue networks across the West, where many bands get their first breaks.

But is a lack of venues in Somerset hindering the success of local musicians?

We've spoken to local people about music habits and changing opportunities in the county.

  • 01 Dec 2017
