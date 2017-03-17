Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Footage shows high-speed Somerset police chase
An "idiotic" driver who collided with five cars while evading police at high speeds has been jailed.
Clive Hill was disqualified from driving when he failed to stop for officers in Somerset on 18 November.
The dangerous pursuit between Backwell and Tickenham was captured on police helicopter footage.
The 41-year old, from Radstock Hill, was found guilty at Bristol Crown Court of dangerous driving and jailed for 14 months.
17 Mar 2017
