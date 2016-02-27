Media player
Remembering the first Gulf War 25 years on
West Country veterans of the first Gulf War will take part in the unveiling of a memorial in Staffordshire to the 47 personnel who died in the conflict.
Scott Ellis reports on the soldiers and air crews from the region were in the battle.
27 Feb 2016
Share
