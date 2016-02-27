Tank firing gun during first Gulf War
Remembering the first Gulf War 25 years on

West Country veterans of the first Gulf War will take part in the unveiling of a memorial in Staffordshire to the 47 personnel who died in the conflict.

Scott Ellis reports on the soldiers and air crews from the region were in the battle.

  • 27 Feb 2016
