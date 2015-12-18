Media player
Call to limit student numbers in Bath
A petition has been launched in Bath calling for the government to limit the number of students in the city.
More than 20,000 students live in the city - nearly a quarter of the total population.
Resident Joy Burt said some people feel like they are being pushed out of their communities and she claims the growing number of students is putting too much pressure on the World Heritage City.
Ali Vowles reports.
18 Dec 2015
