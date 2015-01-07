Media player
Sixteen Somerset schools to get hot free meals after delay
A new £2.6m kitchen has been opened in Somerset meaning all infant school children in the county now have access to hot free school meals.
The meals should have been available from September but 16 schools out of more than 200 had to wait for a new catering unit to be finished.
BBC Points West's Clinton Rogers reports.
07 Jan 2015
