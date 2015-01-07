Pupil at Middlezoy Primary School in Somerset
Sixteen Somerset schools to get hot free meals after delay

A new £2.6m kitchen has been opened in Somerset meaning all infant school children in the county now have access to hot free school meals.

The meals should have been available from September but 16 schools out of more than 200 had to wait for a new catering unit to be finished.

  • 07 Jan 2015