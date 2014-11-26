Video

Questions are being asked about why a man who stole another's identity was allowed to disappear amid suggestions he may be an illegal immigrant.

The former head of Somerset's Racial Equality Council, who claimed to be David Onamade, was found guilty of fraud at Taunton Crown Court on Monday.

He was sentenced to nine months in jail, but because he has already served 13 months on remand, he was released.

Criminal lawyer Andrew Gregg said the fact a man with no obvious identity or status was allowed to walk free was extraordinary.

The Home Office said it would not comment on individual cases.