Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Writer Hope Bourne's 'lost' manuscript discovered
A little-known manuscript by the Exmoor writer Hope Bourne has been rediscovered, 45 years after it was thought "lost".
Her remote, rural lifestyle attracted widespread media coverage in the national papers and two television documentaries, including Hope Bourne - Woman of Exmoor, which this clip was taken from.
-
30 Aug 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-somerset-28990660/writer-hope-bourne-s-lost-manuscript-discoveredRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window