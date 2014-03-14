Tarr Steps
Video

Trees removed to protect Exmoor's Tarr Steps

Efforts are being stepped up to protect one of Exmoor's most historic sites.

Tarr Steps, in Somerset, were washed away by a swollen river following torrential rain 15 months ago.

The steps were re-opened in February 2013 following repair work to the 50m (164ft) Grade I listed structure.

Now trees along the riverbank, which could be washed downstream and damage the clapper bridge, are being removed.

