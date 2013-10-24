School children from Bethlehem in Bath
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

School children from Bethlehem in Bath for festival

Some 70 teenagers from Bethlehem are in Bath for a new sports and dance festival.

The visitors are competing in everything from football to table tennis against young people from all over the city in a week-long programme of events.

Ali Vowles reports.

  • 24 Oct 2013