School children from Bethlehem in Bath for festival
Some 70 teenagers from Bethlehem are in Bath for a new sports and dance festival.
The visitors are competing in everything from football to table tennis against young people from all over the city in a week-long programme of events.
Ali Vowles reports.
24 Oct 2013
